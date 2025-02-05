Live Nation Urban Announces Jagged Edge 2025 Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation Urban announces An Evening with Jagged Edge: 25 Years of J.E. Heartbreak, celebrating 25 years of the R&B legends’ double platinum album. The Grammy award-winning group will embark on their special anniversary tour beginning on Wednesday, March 26 in Dallas, TX at the Majestic Theatre, treating fans each night to classic hits from J.E. Heartbreak, like “Let’s Get Married” and “Promise,” plus more unforgettable tracks from the group’s decades-spanning discography, including “Where The Party At” and “I Gotta Be”.

Tickets for An Evening with Jagged Edge: 25 Years of J.E. Heartbreak will be available via pre-sale starting today, February 5, at 10 am local time through 11:59 pm local time. Public sale will begin Thursday, February 6, at 10 am local time. All tickets can be purchased at jaggededgetour.com.

The announcement arrives hot on the heels of Jagged Edge’s new single “Just Might Get It.” Released last month, the single is a precursor to their upcoming 11th studio album, All Original Parts Vol. 1, out on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025. Staying true to Jagged Edge’s knack for timeless love songs, All Original Parts Vol. 1 reflects the R&B quartet’s musical evolution from their debut album, A Jagged Era, to the iconic J.E. Heartbreak to now.

An Evening with Jagged Edge: 25 Years of J.E. Heartbreak Dates:

Wednesday, March 26 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Friday, March 28 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sunday, March 30 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre

Friday, April 4 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Sunday, April 6 – Charlotte, NC – The Knight Theater

Wednesday, April 9 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theater

Sunday, April 13 – Raleigh, NC – Meymandi Concert Hall

Wednesday, April 16 – Washington DC – Warner Theatre

Sunday, April 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount