The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Skiing Legend And Entrepeneur Chris Benchetler

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Ian Courtney
11 0

Chris Benchetler is a legendary skier with his own line of skis at Atomic, the Bent Chetlers. The 120 cm version is the standard of big mountain powder skiers the world over. Chris is also a graphic artist and a filmmaker. He designed the Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary logo and has two new movies, “Ship of Fools” and “Butterfly in a Blizzard.”

