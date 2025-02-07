Andrew Jarrín And Jason Mageau Launch Culture Wave

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Culture Wave, a new Los Angeles-based boutique artist management venture focused on the rock music landscape has officially opened its doors.

Founded by industry veterans Andrew Jarrín and Jason Mageau, Culture Wave builds on their extensive experience in music management and artist development, following a five year tenure at Roc Nation and their previous co-founding roles at Royal Division Ent.

“We are so excited for what is to come with Culture Wave. This is something Andrew and I have been talking about for a while. We finally felt like it was the right time. The both of us have had an exciting career thus far with ups and downs but it’s all part of the journey that has led us here. I am grateful to our partners at Red Light for their belief in our vision, our clients who were all so encouraging and supportive of this decision, and of course our staff who will help us build brick by brick,” said Jason Mageau.

“Over the 15 years Jason and I have worked alongside each other we have seen and experienced a great deal. This is now an opportunity for us to take bits and pieces of everything we valued from each relationship built over those years and craft it into something of our own. With Culture Wave, we intend to give our artists and team everything we always wanted in a company; and partnering with Red Light on this venture gives us additional tools and resources to help amplify those visions,” added Andrew Jarrin.

A subsidiary of Red Light Management, Culture Wave boasts an eclectic roster including Grammy-nominated acts like Free Nationals and Spiritbox, along with other notable talents such as Polaris and Senses Fail.

At launch, Culture Wave’s offered services include artist management, creative direction, digital strategy, touring, publishing, label deals, brand partnerships, and more.