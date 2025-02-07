Brian “Busy” Dackowsi Named EVP Of Pop/Rock Digital Marketing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Capitol Records announced the appointment of Brian “Busy” Dackowsi to the role of Executive Vice President/Head of Pop/Rock Digital Marketing at the label.

In his new role at Capitol, Dackowsi, who is based in Los Angeeles, will take point on digital marketing strategies for the label’s pop and rock releases.

He joins Capitol from Atlantic Records, where he spent two decades, most recently served as Executive Vice President of Viral Marketing and Analytics. His lengthy tenure at Atlantic also includes leadership roles in multiple divisions, including Digital, Marketing and Artist Development.

While at Atlantic, he contributed to numerous successful marketing campaigns, including for clients such as Fred Again, Charlie Puth, Ty Dolla $ign, Sam Barber, Oliver Tree and Surf Curse. He also led campaigns for successful soundtracks scuh as for the films Barbie and Twisters.

“I am so excited to be spending the next chapter of my career at Capitol,” said Busy. “Tom has infused the company with the kind of energy that reminds me of the early days of my career, filled with energy and passion and creativity. I can’t wait to contribute to the many incredible projects we have lined up for 2025 and beyond.”