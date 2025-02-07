The Black Keys Expand Upcoming Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning rock duo The Black Keys will kick off the initial round of their “No Rain, No Flowers Tour” on May 23rd when they are scheduled to take the stage at the Grand Theater at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma.

Additional dates are scheduled across the U.S. during the early spring and summer, including shows at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, and the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas, among others.

The Black Keys, consisting of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, will be touring in support of their forthcoming 13th studio album, No Rain, No Flowers which is due later this year via Easy Eye Sound/Warner Records.

For fans eager for new material, the Black Keys released a new single, “The Night Before” as a teaser for their upcoming album.

“It’s so groove-based,” Auerbach says. “‘The Night Before’ started with a chord progression that Daniel and I came up with and the rest just fell out. It was really collaborative and all came together in about 30 minutes.”

“We’ve never really worked with songwriters like that in Nashville,” Carney adds. “It’s crazy because Daniel was one of the first people I met when I moved to town over a decade ago. But we pushed ourselves to bring in some new co-writers, and we really tapped into something cool with Daniel. We’re finishing up the album now and plan to release more tracks leading into the tour.”

Along with their U.S. dates, the Black Keys are slated for a series of shows in Central and South America, as well as a run of shows in the UK and Europe for the Summer of 2025.

Hermanos Gutiérrez and The Heavy Heavy are lined up to provide support on select dates.

NO RAIN, NO FLOWERS TOUR ROUTING

+Indicates support from Hermanos Gutiérrez

=Indicates support from The Heavy Heavy

* Indicates a previously announced EU/UK/LATAM tour date

^ Indicates previously announced UK date featuring support from Miles Kane

*3/27 – Lima, Peru – Arena 1

*3/29 – Bogota, Colombia – Estereo Picnic Festival

*4/2 – Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Center

*4/5 – Monterrey, Mexico – Tecate Pa’l Norte

5/23 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant – Grand Theater

+5/25 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater

+5/27 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

+5/29 – Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater

+5/30 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

+5/31 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

=06/01 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

=06/03 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

=06/07 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

=06/08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

=06/11 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

=06/12 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

=06/14 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

*6/26 – Odense, Denmark – Tinderbox

*6/29 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal

*7/1 – Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle Spandau

*7/2 – Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall

*7/4 – Marmande, France – Garorock

*7/5 – Herouville Saint Clair, France – Beauregard Festival

*7/6 – Nort Sur Erdre, France – La Nuit De L’Erdre

*7/8 – Leeds, England – Millennium Square ^

*7/9 – Manchester, England – Castlefield Bowl ^

*7/11 – London, England – Alexandra Palace Park ^

*7/12 – Bruges, Belgium – Cactus Festival

*7/13 – Bospop, Netherlands – Bospop Festival

*7/15 – Vicenza, Italy – AMA Music Festival

*7/16 – Rome, Italy – Rock In Roma, Ippodromo delle Capannelle