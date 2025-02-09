Egypt’s Administrative Capital For Urban Development Partners With Live Nation Middle East And TicketsMarche

CAIRO, EGYPT (CelebrityAccess) – The New Administrative Capital, a large urban development under construction east of Cairo, is set to become a new hotspot for world-class entertainment. Thanks to a new partnership, this emerging city, which is planned to alleviate congestion in Cairo and accommodate up to 8.5 million residents, will host international events and concerts, according to The Ticketing Business.

The partnership, which includes Live Nation Middle East, ACUD (Administrative Capital for Urban Development), and TicketsMarche, aims to elevate Egypt’s standing in the global entertainment industry. Eng. Khaled Abbas, chairman and managing director of ACUD, emphasized that the collaboration seeks to organize global events that align with international and Arab tourism trends. “We want to show the world our readiness to host major global acts and for the world to see our ability to successfully host such events,” Abbas remarked.

Venues such as People’s Square, Nation’s Park, and the ambitious Green River project—a grand park weaving through the city center—will be at the heart of these efforts. The city plans to host over ten concerts and events in 2025, and hundreds of thousands of attendees are expected.

James Craven, president of Live Nation Middle East, shared excitement about the project, noting that the collaboration will set a new benchmark for live events in the Middle East. “This is about more than just hosting international acts; it’s about establishing Egypt as a premier entertainment hub,” added Mohamed Sirag, managing director of TicketsMarche.

This partnership showcases Egypt’s cultural heritage and aims to redefine the live entertainment experience in the region, putting Egypt’s New Administrative Capital on the global entertainment map.