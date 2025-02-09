K-Pop Superstars NewJeans Unveils New Branding And New Name

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – K-pop group NewJeans has rebranded as NJZ amid ongoing legal disputes with their label, ADOR. The members—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—announced the change on February 7, 2025, signaling a new chapter in their careers.

Vulture reports that this rebranding coincides with the group’s announcement of new music, described as having “a very unique and different sound,” which will be released next month. Additionally, NJZ is scheduled to co-headline the ComplexCon Hong Kong festival from March 21 to 23, debuting their new song on the final day.

The name change follows a series of events that began in August 2024, when Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of ADOR and a key figure in NewJeans’ formation, was dismissed. The group sought her reinstatement, but their efforts were unsuccessful. In November 2024, NewJeans announced the termination of their exclusive contract with ADOR, citing alleged violations and a lack of protection. ADOR disputes the validity of this termination and has filed a lawsuit to enforce the contract.

Despite these challenges, NJZ is moving forward with its musical endeavors, indicating a commitment to its fans and the future of its music.

