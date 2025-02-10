Paramount Presses Pause On the CMT Awards And EMAs For 2025

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The 2025 Country Music Television Awards and the MTV European Video Music Awards are among the award shows that have been put on pause by Paramount Global as the company merges with David Ellison’s Skydance Media.

The list of affected awards shows also includes the Mexican language Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and the MTV MIAWs, which were formerly known as the MTV Millennial Awards, according to an internal staff memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

However, other events such as the Video Music Awards and the Kids Choice Awards are not affected by the decision, the Hollywood Reporter said.

“Our world-class events remain a key component of Paramount’s music offering as we continue to raise the bar in delivering iconic, unforgettable performances and moments that drive pop culture. We have the best team in the business, and we are grateful for your hard work and dedication in bringing these events to life,” Bruce Gillmer, President, Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events at Paramount told staffers in the memo, per the Hollywood Reporter.

The decision to press pause on the award shows comes amid a wider round of cost-cutting measures at Paramount over the past year that includes a 15% workforce reduction and the shuttering of Paramount TV Studios.

Paramount agreed to merge with Skydance, a media conglomerate owned by David Ellison in July 2024 as part of a complex deal with a reported $8 billion.

However, since the deal was announced, it has faced pushback from investors, including New York pension funds from the state employee’s retirement system which alleged potential conflicts of interests among the dealmakers.