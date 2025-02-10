Paul Biro Joins Paquin Artists Agency

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Paquin Artists Agency (PAA), a division of Paquin Entertainment Group, announced the hire of veteran Canadian talent executive Paul Biro as an agent/talent buyer.

“We are excited to have Paul join our team,” said Todd Jordan, Senior Vice President at Paquin Artists Agency. “His industry knowledge, dedication to artist development, and passion for Canadian country music will be invaluable as we continue to create meaningful opportunities for our artists.”

“I’ve long admired Paquin’s commitment to artists and their impressive growth, and I’m thrilled to join this exceptional team. This move opens exciting new opportunities for the artists I represent and the events I program. I’m grateful to my partners – Ron Sakamoto, Ken Wagner, and Geoff Tanizawa at Red Boot Live – for their support and friendship, and I look forward to continuing our work together. A heartfelt thank you to the Paquin leadership team for their trust and encouragement,” Biro added.

With decades of experience in the industry, Biro joins Paquin from Sakamoto Agency, where he held multiple senior roles over the past decade, including, most recently, President & operating partner.

“Congratulations to Paul Biro and Paquin Artists Agency on this exciting new chapter,” said Ron Sakamoto. “With Vinny, my dear friend of over 40 years, along with Julien and Todd, Paul is in great company. I wish them all the very best for the future.”