Kevin Hart Announces As The First On-Court Emcee For The NBA’s Upgraded All-Star Game

The NBA announced that comedy icon Kevin Hart will be the first-ever on-court emcee of the NBA All-Star Game, when it takes place on February 16th at the Chase Center in Los Angeles.

Hart, a longtime friend of the NBA and four-time NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP, will bring his signature brand of humor to the NBA’s reconfigured format for the All-Star game, providing commentary from courtside as the game progresses.

For the role, he will leverage his long-standing relationships with notable players and helping to hype up the NBA stars and fans around the arena, alongside Ernie Johnson and team general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker and Kenny Smith.

Additionally, the NBA announced a musical lineup for the event that includes Raphael Saadiq, E-40, Too $hort, Saweetie, and En Vogue, with host DJ Cassidy, leading a special Bay Area edition of his “Pass The Mic Live!”

Prior to tip-off, of Sunday’s game Oakland, Calif., native and three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer Raphael Saadiq will deliver a special performance welcoming fans and introducing the players the 2025 NBA All-Stars

For the game on February 15th, five-time Grammy Award-winning artist and Vallejo, Calif. native H.E.R. will be on hand to welcome fans to the stadium.

Bay Area rapper LaRussell will perform original song to introduce the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV and MAX.

As previously announced, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, Grammy Award-winning artists The Chainsmokers, Zedd and 2 Chainz, and multi-platinum artist Flo Rida will perform throughout the weekend at Pier 48 as part of the NBA All-Star Concert Series.