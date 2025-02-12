Beats + Bytes: Another AWE$OME Week for Music & TV

It’s a good time to be home and a great time to be watching TV.

By Nue Agency’s Jesse Kirshbaum

Even though GRAMMY ratings were down, the show delivered this year and set a new precedent for how award shows are watched and shared.

The Super Bowl defied trends by drawing 126 million viewers, a 2% growth from last year. Apple Music’s halftime show was the most viewed halftime show ever, raking in 133 million live views and making it one of the most watched TV moments in history. So much for the death of water cooler moments and exclusively living in the long tail of niches. The ads weren’t half bad either, with a lot of interesting music tie-ins across the board.

With these monster tentpole moments behind us, it’s time to settle into yet ANOTHER awesome week on TV.

This weekend brings SNL’s 50th Anniversary show. The season has been building towards this moment and I’m sure it’s going to be everything we could hope for. On Friday, SNL is doing a massive concert, live from Radio City Music Hall, and although I wish I were in NY for it, I’m glad to be able to stream it live or watch on demand after the fact.

On the music+SNL front, QuestLove has produced a fabulous documentary, SNL 50 Years of Music, which is a must watch. It’s a musical yearbook of relevance over the past half century. It’s so impressive how Lorne Michaels, the legendary producer of SNL, understood the power of music when he launched this show and knew that SNL could differentiate itself by embedding “music of the moment” into the DNA of the show. This commemorative season has been one for the books. Here’s to another 50 years!

Speaking of QuestLove, he and Joseph Patel (who we had the pleasure of working with back in the CRWN days), are releasing “Sly Lives! aka the Burden of Black Genius” on Friday via Hulu. It looks like another masterpiece by the duo chronicling the life and times of music icon, Sly Stone. Do you guys miss those legendary interviews and live experiences with CRWN? I feel like we should bring that back…