Kanye West’ Digital Storefront Shuttered Following Antisemitic Comments

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A website run by rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was shut down on Tuesday after selling shirts emblazoned with swastikas.

The e-commerce platform Shopify said the digital storefront was removed for failing to follow the site’s terms of service.

“All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify,” Shopify said in a statement provided to NBC.

Ye drew criticism for selling the shirts after buying an ad during the Super Bowl on Sunday to drive traffic to the site, which, over the weekend, began selling white T-shirts featuring a black swastika—the symbol of Nazi Germany and a face of modern anti-Semitism.

The T-shirt sales came just days after Ye took to X to share a lengthy anti-Semitic rant, which included claims that he is a Nazi. Ye’s X account was deactivated on Monday, though it is unclear whether he removed the page himself or violated X’s terms of service.

Additionally, Ye’s music agent, Daniel McCartney of talent agency 33 & West, announced on Instagram on Monday that the agency had parted ways with Ye, citing the rapper’s “recent harmful and hateful remarks that neither I nor 33 & West can stand for.”

33 & West is the second agency to drop Ye over controversial behavior in recent years. In 2022, Ye was dropped by CAA after he repeatedly made seemingly anti-Semitic outbursts on social media.