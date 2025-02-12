Matt Lang Signs A Publishing Deal With Anthem

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Rising Canadian country star Matt Lang has signed an exclusive worldwide publishing deal with Anthem Entertainment.

Additionally, he will be represented by WME for bookings while Nashville-based River House Artists has been announced as management. They will coordinate with Agence Ranch and Preste & Invictus, who represent Lang in Quebec and across Canada.

“I have followed Matt’s career for the last 7 years and saw firsthand his meteoric rise in the world of country music, fueled by his unique talent as a performer, his unstoppable work ethic, and unwavering dedication to his fans,” stated Gilles Godard, President of Anthem’s Music Publishing division in Nashville. “Matt has an amazing future ahead of him, both as an artist and a songwriter, and Anthem is proud to represent his music on a global scale.”

“Gilles has been following my career since the very beginning and has been a true supporter and friend along the way. Signing with Anthem means so much to me, and I’m so excited for what 2025 will bring,” added Lang. “I’ve been dreaming of building a team in the U.S. for a long time, but I also wanted to take my time before making that next step. I’ve worked hard on learning English these past few years, and now I feel ready to take what we’ve been building in Quebec beyond the borders. It’s so reassuring that Anthem, River House Artists, and WME all see me for who I truly am and believe in the French guy from Maniwaki (QC) with a big dream. I couldn’t ask for a better team. I’ve never felt more ready and motivated for what’s to come!”

A relative newcomer who released his debut EP in 2018, Lang has gone on to accumulate more than 50 million streams worldwide, on the strength of three Top 10 radio singles.

His hits include “Getcha” and “In a Bar” which both peaked at #5 on the Canadian country charts and were certified gold.

Lang is currently on tour in Canada with his next single, “Back To The Bar,” available via streaming on all platforms.