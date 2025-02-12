Oasis, Phish, The White Stripes Among The 2025 Nominees For The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Cleveland, OH (CelebrityAccess) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed the nominees for 2025, with the list of 14 hopefuls including a collection of rock veterans along with some less conventional choices for potential induction later this year.

The nominees for 2025 are: Phish, Outkast, Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Maná, Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker, Mariah Carey, Joy Division + New Order, The White Stripes, Bad Company, Oasis, Joe Cocker, and Soundgarden.

Artists receiving their first nomination in 2025 include Phish, Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Maná, Bad Company, Outkast, Maná, and, Chubby Checker, and Joe Cocker.

Voting is officially open and the inductees for 2025 will be announced in April, as will the nominees for special categories such as Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award.

Details on the induction ceremony are still scarce but the event will take place in late 2025 in Los Angeles.