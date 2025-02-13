The Backstreet Boys Announce Sphere Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The legendary ’90s boy band Backstreet Boys revealed plans for their “Into The Millennium,” residency at Sphere in Las Vegas in the Summer of 2025.

Produced by Live Nation, the residency will see the Backstreet Boys perform multiple shows at Sphere this summer, with dates scheduled for July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27, 2025.

For the show, the Backstreet boys will bring their 1999 album Millennium to life along with a selection of fan-favorite cuts from their catalog, such as “I Want It That Way,” and “Larger Than Life.”

The performances will be paired with cutting edge visuals displayed on the Sphere’s high tech LED system.

For the first six shows, the Backstreet Boys Fan Club Presale will begin Tuesday, February 18 at 9am PT and the Artist Presale will begin Wednesday, February 19 at 9am PT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 21 at 9am PT at backstreetboys.com

THE BACKSTREET BOYS AT SPHERE

Friday, July 11, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025