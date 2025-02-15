All Good Presents Brings Fans The All Good Trifesta

FREDERICK, MD (CelebrityAccess) – This year, All Good Presents invites fans to experience “The All Good Trifesta,” a trio of extraordinary music festivals united by a shared ethos of celebration, kindness, and community. Dark Star Jubilee, All Good Now, and 4848 Festival represent a new way of framing what makes All Good Presents events exceptional, offering something for every music lover’s lifestyle.

This year’s Trifesta begins Memorial Day weekend with the Dark Star Jubilee (May 23–26), hosted at the iconic Legend Valley in Thornville, OH. The Jubilee combines the timeless vibe of a classic campout with three unforgettable nights of Dark Star Orchestra plus first-time Jubilee appearances by moe., Warren Haynes Band and many more.

Next, on June 14–15, the reimagined All Good Now takes over the historic Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD, blending legacy acts with today’s hottest artists in a cherished amphitheater setting. This transformation of the iconic All Good Music Festival & Campout, a beloved event that defined a generation of jam band fans, brings together returning favorites like The String Cheese Incident, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, and The Disco Biscuits alongside today’s standout performers like Goose and Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway.

Finally, the season concludes July 17–19 with the 4848 Festival at the breathtaking Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia. This “festivacation” event combines world-class live music with the relaxation and adventure of a mountaintop resort getaway, creating an immersive domestic destination festival experience unlike any other. Headliners include the soulful Lake Street Dive, the genre-defying Greensky Bluegrass, and the masterfully talented Dark Star Orchestra, making 4848 a perfect blend of musical excellence and outdoor adventure.

“We often hear fans say, ‘this feels like All Good,’ when they are at the Dark Star Jubilee or 4848 Festival,” says All Good Presents founder Tim Walther. “They have no idea that the same promoter who created the All Good Festival is curating these events and launching All Good Now. We want to let everyone know that these feel good festivals operate under the same umbrella, All Good Presents. Whether you prefer a campout, an amphitheater, or a mountaintop resort, we’ve got the festival for you.”

The All Good Trifesta is built on three core essentials—celebration, kindness, and community—that define the unique atmosphere of every All Good Presents event. Each festival delivers a shared experience of music and togetherness while offering three signature features that set the All Good Trifesta apart. Fans can enjoy no overlapping sets, ensuring they never miss a moment of their favorite performances. Each night concludes with dazzling fireworks displays, creating a memorable capstone to the day’s festivities. Adding a touch of magic, The Amazing Giants bring their unique brand of theatrical artistry, elevating the atmosphere and delighting audiences of all ages with their stilt walking, fire-spinning, aerialist performances and more.

All Good Presents has been a cornerstone of the live music scene for nearly three decades, hosting 68 festivals and selling over 2 million tickets across 3,000+ club shows and iconic gatherings. From its grassroots beginnings—when founder Walther personally handed out over two million flyers—to its collaborations with renowned venues like Merriweather Post Pavilion, The Anthem and 9:30 Club, All Good Presents has consistently delivered unforgettable live music experiences.

The All Good Trifesta builds on this enduring legacy. Dark Star Jubilee has become a cherished Memorial Day weekend tradition, with 12 editions hosted at the iconic Legend Valley in Thornville, OH. The All Good Music Festival & Campout, which helped define the East Coast jam scene over its 17 editions across four states, makes its triumphant return reimagined this year as All Good Now at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD. Meanwhile, the 4848 Festival has established itself as a premier mountaintop resort destination experience, with six editions at the stunning Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia. These events embody All Good Presents’ commitment to fostering community and creating transformative live music and personal experiences.

The return of the All Good name through All Good Now marks a historic milestone for 2025. Originally launched in 1997, the All Good Music Festival & Campout became one of the East Coast’s most beloved jam festivals, celebrated for its intimate vibe and life-changing experiences. Its revival honors the community and spirit that have defined All Good Presents for decades, connecting past traditions with the next generation of live music fans.

Tickets for each festival in The All Good Trifesta are available via their respective websites.