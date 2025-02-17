Brian Setzer Battling Health Condition That Has Left Him Unable To Play Guitar

(CelebrityAccess) — Rockabilly legend Brian Setzer has announced a hiatus from touring as he recovers from an autoimmune disease that has left him unable to play guitar.

Setzer first noticed symptoms during his most recent tour with the Stray Cats in 2024.

“I just wanted to check in with you all. Towards the end of the last Stray Cats tour, I noticed my hands were cramping up. I’ve since discovered that I have an autoimmune disease. I cannot play guitar. There is no pain, but it feels like I’m wearing gloves when I try to play. I have seen some progress—I can now hold a pen and tie my shoes. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I was at a point where I couldn’t even do that. Luckily, I have the best hospital in the world down the block from me, the Mayo Clinic. I know I will beat this; it will just take time.”

The 2024 tour marked the Stray Cats’ first time on the road since their 2019 reunion tour and the release of their album 40.

Setzer, best known as a co-founder of the Stray Cats, helped bring rockabilly back into the mainstream in the 1980s with hits like “Stray Cat Strut” and “Rock This Town.” He later found further success with the Brian Setzer Orchestra, blending swing and jump blues into his signature sound.