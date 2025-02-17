Dierks Bentley Announces His Broken Branches Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Dierks Bentley details his forthcoming Broken Branches Tour, which is scheduled to hit more than 30 markets across the U.S. in the Summer of 2025.

The tour will officially get underway on May 29th at the Moody Center in Austin, with dates scheduled through the summer before wrapping at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI on August 30th.

Produced by Live Nation, Zach Top and the new Warner Music duo The Band Loula have both signed on to provide support for the tour.

“I’m 20(ish) years into doing this, and I’ve seriously never been more excited about a tour,” said Bentley “We had Zach out for a few shows last summer, and I knew right away that we had to do more together. He loves the same kind of country music I do, and he’s got the bluegrass chops to hang with the best of ‘em in a jam. I’ve got a million ideas for the set list rolling around in my head. It’ll be fun to figure out how to make it all come to life with a new album and new production.”

BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR 2025 Dates:

5/29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

5/30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

5/31 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

6/5 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/6 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/7 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/12 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6/14 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

6/19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/20 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

6/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

6/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

6/27 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

6/28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/10 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

7/18 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

7/19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/1 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/7 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/8 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

8/9 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

8/14 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8/16 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

8/21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

8/22 – Birmingham, AL – Coca Cola Amphitheatre

8/23 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

8/28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/29 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/30 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre