Don Felder Suffers A Medical Emergency Mid-Show During The Rock Legends Cruise

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder had a scary moment on the high seas on Thursday when he suffered a medical emergency mid-show.

Felder, who is 77, is part of the Rock Legends Cruise and was in mid-performance on the ship on Thursday when he appeared to lose his balance. A video shared via TMZ showed crew members helping Felder off stage for emergency treatment.

A subsequent statement from Felder’s team shared via Instagram said that the rock legend’s illness was due to dehydration and that he was recovering.

“We appreciate everyone’s concern regarding Don Felder’s abrupt stop to his show last night on the Rock Legends Cruise,” the statement said. “After receiving medical attention, he was deemed to be suffering from dehydration. He was given fluids, and is feeling much better.”

Felder himself appeared in a video on Instagram to let fans know he was well, thanking fans for their concern and letting them known that he was “back and ready to rock.”

The Rock Legends Cruise was a four-day cruise that sailed from Miami to the Bahamas with a roster of rock icons on board that included Felder, Alice Cooper, Styx, Blackberry Smoke, Robin Trower, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Foghat, Burton Cummings, and more.