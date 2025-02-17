Shakira Hospitalized In Peru, Cancels Concert

LIMA, Peru (CelebrityAccess) — Colombian music icon Shakira canceled a sold-out concert in Peru on Sunday after she was hospitalized with an abdominal issue.

Shakira shared a statement on her social media Sunday afternoon, saying she is currently hospitalized and will not be able to perform.

“I am sorry to inform you all that last night, I had to go to the ER with an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized. The doctors whose care I am in currently have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening.”

The 48-year-old ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer went on to note that she anticipates being released in time for her next scheduled performance on Monday, which is also listed as standing room only.

She also stated that her team is currently working to rescheduled Sunday’s canceled show.

Shakira is touring in support of her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which details her recent experiences with divorce and which earned her a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards earlier this month.