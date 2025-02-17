The Black Sabbath Reunion Lineup Adds Tool, Guns N’ Roses To An Already Stacked Lineup

BIRMINGHAM, UK (CelebrityAccess) — After the announcement that Black Sabbath and frontman Ozzy Osbourne will reunite for one final show, a host of additional artists have been added to the bill.

Dubbed Back to the Beginning, the Black Sabbath reunion will see Ozzy Osbourne perform a short set on his own before rejoining Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, Tommy Iommi, and Bill Ward on stage for their own performance at Birmingham’s Villa Park on July 5th.

Additionally, the show will see performances from rock legends such as Tool, Guns ‘N’ Roses, Rival Sons, Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon.

The all-day event will also feature a supergroup of musicians. Andrew Watt, Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Dave Ellefson, Vernon Reid (Living Colour) and Whitfield Crane (Ugly Kid Joe), will join Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), and Wolfgang Van Halen.

“It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” Ozzy Osbourne said. “How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

The show will be hosted by actor Jason Momoa with Tom Morello serving as the music director of the event.

All profits from the show will be shared equally between the following charities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice, a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa.