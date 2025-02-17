The International Dance Festival Jacob’s Pillow Signs With True Tickets

BECKETT, MA (CelebrityAccess) — True Tickets announced a new partnership with the prestigious international dance festival, Jacob’s Pillow.

Located in the Berkshires in Western Massachusetts, Jacob’s Pillow is a National Historic Landmark that annually draws thousands of dance fans each year to its 220-acre campus, which includes the new Doris Duke Theatre which will officially open its doors during the festival in 2025.

The 2025 edition of the festival, which runs June 25 – August 24, focused on dance creation, presentation, education, and preservation, hosting more than 50 dance companies and over 500 performances, talks, and events, drawing attendees from across the globe.

“As we celebrate Jacob’s Pillow’s ability to combine dance and technology this season through the opening of our new Doris Duke Theatre, we are thrilled to partner with True Tickets to further support this vision across the entire organization” said Artistic and Executive Director Pamela Tatge. “The innovative technology of True Tickets aligns with our mission to bring a new level of ease and accessibility to our patrons ensuring that all who visit the Pillow can focus on the artistry and joy of our performances.”

“Jacob’s Pillow is a beacon of artistic excellence and cultural preservation in the Berkshires,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets. “We’re honored to support their mission by providing a modern ticketing solution that not only enhances the patron experience but also helps sustain the institution’s invaluable contributions to the arts.”