The UK’s Echelon Talent Agency Rebrands As Echelon Artists

(VIP-NEWS) — Manchester-based Echelon Talent Agency has announced a rebrand to Echelon Artists. The change reflects the company’s evolving identity and continued focus on representing alternative artists.

As part of this transition, the agency has expanded its team with the addition of Kieran Murphy as a junior agent.

The company is also relocating to a new office in MediaCityUK, a major media and entertainment hub in Manchester.

Co-founder Liam Spencer (pictured) stated that the rebrand and expansion aim to strengthen the agency’s connection to its artists and support ongoing growth in the rock and metal music sectors.

“We’re excited about this new chapter for Echelon Artists. It has been a challenging few years since the pandemic, which paused our business almost immediately after launching. However, the growth and success we’ve experienced since then made it clear that the time was right to rebrand and build an even stronger connection between our identity and the incredible artists we represent.

The move to MediaCityUK and the addition of Kieran to the team are pivotal steps in ensuring that we can continue to support and nurture the careers of the next wave of rock and metal talent. It doesn’t matter where an artist is in their career, our passion for continuous growth is stronger than it has ever been.

Stephen and I are incredibly proud to usher in this new era for Echelon Artists, as we continue to push the boundaries of what we can achieve for our artists.”

Echelon Artists represents acts such as All That Remains, Massive Wagons, and As Everything Unfolds.