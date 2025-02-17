UMG And Music Health Alliance Partner To Launch The Music Industry Mental Health Fund

Universal Music Group (UMG) and the Music Health Alliance (MHA), a nonprofit providing healthcare advocacy and resources to the music community, have announced the launch of the Music Industry Mental Health Fund.

The fund aims to offer comprehensive outpatient mental health resources to music professionals across the U.S. Expanding on four years of collaboration between UMG and MHA, it will provide:

Personalized mental health referrals for counselors and psychiatrists

for counselors and psychiatrists Financial assistance through grants and resource recommendations

through grants and resource recommendations A broad network of mental health services tailored to industry needs

Eligibility & Purpose:

Open to current and former music professionals, the fund is designed to ensure accessible and effective mental health support within the industry.

UMG Chief Impact Officer Susan Mazo stated, “We’ve been working to establish a streamlined pathway for mental health access, funding, and care planning. Expanding our partnership with Tatum and MHA was the natural step to ensure continued support for our industry.”

MHA Founder/CEO Tatum Hauck Allsep added, “MHA has the resources to address the full spectrum of mental health needs, including financial aid, psychiatric support, inpatient and outpatient care, and data-driven services. Our holistic approach ensures long-term well-being for music professionals.”

Additional MHA Services:

Beyond mental health, MHA offers a full range of healthcare advocacy services, including: