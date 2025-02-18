Andrew Klein Named President of Global Partnerships At AEG Presents

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents announced the promotion of the noted music executive Andrew Klein to the role of President of Global Partnerships.

In his new post, Klein, who is based in New York, will oversee all sales and activation business on behalf of AEG’s Global Partnerships Division, reporting to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Shawn Trell.

Klein most recently served as Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships for AEG Presents but has also held roles as President of Entertainment Marketing Communications International, where he led sponsorship programs and partnerships for brands such as the original Lilith Fair festival, along with Tommy Hilfiger and Sheryl Crow, Shania Twain and Gitano Jeans, and the Rolling Stones and Sprint.

A recognized leader in branding, Klein has instrumental in deals that include H&M’s expansive global licensing deal with Coachella, tour sponsorship deals between Justin Bieber, Xbox, Ubisoft and Motorola, as well as Katy Perry’s sponsorship deal with Staples.

“The opportunities in our company have never been more exciting or abundant for driving meaningful results for our partners,” said Klein. “I look forward to continuing to develop and implement innovative programs that amplify our world-class brand partners and industry-leading music assets.

“Andrew has spent years cultivating relationships and identifying brands and partners to bring critical value and expanded reach across our entire portfolio. I’m happy to see him elevated to this new position – it’s well deserved – and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead,” Shawn Trell added.