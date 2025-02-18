CTS Eventim Reports Record Results For FY2024

MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — CTS EVENTIM AG reported record results in the preliminary figures for the 2024 financial year, showing significant gains across both their ticketing and live events segments.

Adjusted Group EBITDA for 2024 reached €542.2 million, marking a notable increase of 21.9 percent from €444.8 million in the same period last year.

In the Ticketing segment, sales revenue rose to €879.9 million (previous year: €717.3 million), reflecting a 22.7 percent increase. Adjusted EBITDA in this segment reached €416.5 million (previous year: €343.9 million), up by 21.1 percent.

Meanwhile, revenues in Eventim’s Live Entertainment segment climbed to €1.971 billion in 2024 (previous year: €1.677 billion), an increase of 17.6 percent. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment totaled €125.6 million (previous year: €101.0 million), showing a robust growth of 24.4 percent.

The complete annual report will be released on March 27, 2025, and will be accessible at corporate.eventim.de from that date.