Gabz Landman Promoted to SVP Of A&R At WCM

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group, has announced the promotion of Gabz Landman to Senior Vice President, A&R.

Based in Los Angeles, Landman will focus on signing and developing talent for the publisher. She will report to Ryan Press, President of North America at WCM.

Landman joined WCM in 2022 and currently oversees a roster that includes Amy Allen, Ian Kirkpatrick, Cleo Tighe, Elie Rizk, Nolan Lambroza, Carrie K, and Justin Tranter.

“I have so much gratitude for Warner Chappell. Ryan, Guy, Carianne, and the entire team have continuously supported and empowered me. I’ve had the privilege of working with the best colleagues and creators in the business, who have become like family. The songwriter and producer community has always had my heart, and being in a position to advocate for them every day and help elevate their careers is a dream come true. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to continue doing what I love,” Landman said.

“Gabz is one of the most talented, passionate, and driven A&R leaders out there. Her relentless ambition, combined with her thoughtful and intentional approach to nurturing and developing songwriters, truly sets her apart,” Press added.