Lil Baby Announces The Wham World Tour

Lil Baby
LOS ANGELES (CelebrtiyAccess) — Rap icon Lil Baby announced the details of his upcoming international tour, with concerts scheduled across North America, Europe/UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Produced by Live Nation, Lil Baby’s Wham World Tour kicks off at the Toyota Center in Houston on June 3rd with the North American segment set to wrap at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on July 1st.

European and UK shows start on September 12th at Max Schmeling Halle in Berlin, and wind up at the O2 in London on September 27th.

Lil Baby then heads to Australia and New Zealand, with shows starting Perth’s RAC Arena on October 8th and closing out at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, on October 16th.

BigXthaPlug and NLE Choppa have both been enlisted to provide support on select dates of the tour.

