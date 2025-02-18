Musically Fed To Return To Extra Innings In 2025

TEMPE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — Musically Fed, a non-profit organization that festivals, promoters, and artists with finding a way repurpose unused catering and concessions for local nonprofits, announced it is once again teaming up with the Innings Festival when it returns to Tempe, AZ, later this month.

For 2025, Musically Fed will work to ensure that unused food from the Innings Festival, the Extra Innings Festival and M Culinary reaches local agencies such as Paz de Cristo, Resurrection Street Ministry, East Valley Man’s Shelter, Salvation Army, and Arizona State University’s Pitchfork Food Pantry.

“Innings/Extra Innings Festival have really enjoyed our partnership with Musically Fed,” says Innings’ Festival Founder Tim Sweetwood. “Their work seems to be really creating a positive impact and feeding many mouths. It is really great how they are able to reduce our environmental impact and help others all at the same time.”

“What’s better than live music, Spring Training, and baseball greats? The chance to support so many in the Valley of the Sun by repurposing all the backstage catering from Innings Fest and Extra Innings Fest!” says Maria Brunner, Founder and Executive Director of Musically Fed. “Healthy food fuels healthy minds and bodies – and to me, that’s a homerun.”

Since 2018, the partnership between Musically Fed, Innings and C3 Presents has resulted in the distribution of more than 10,000 meals to veterans, individuals experiencing homelessness, and those facing food insecurity in the Tempe region.