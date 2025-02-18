Paul Simon Unretires From Touring For A North American Run

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – After announcing his retirement from touring in 2018, singer-songwriter Paul Simon announced a new North American tour, including a five-night stand at New York’s Beacon Theatre in June.

The tour officially kicks off on April 4th & 5th with a pair of shows at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans and runs through early August when the tour closes out with a trio of shows at Benaroya Hall in Seattle.

For the tour, Simon will be joined by his wife Edie Brickell

The surprise tour announcement follows Simon’s recent appearance on the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, where he joined Sabrina Carpenter to perform the Simon & Garfunkel classic Homeward Bound as part of the show’s opener.

Simon, who has earned sixteen Grammy Awards, both for his work with his former musical partner Simon Garfunkel, and also for his extensive solo career, will be touring in support of his most recent album Seven Psalms, which was nominated for a Grammy for best folk album in 2024.

The full list of announced shows

April 05, 2025 – Saenger Theatre, New Orleans, LA

April 08, 2025 – Saenger Theatre, New Orleans, LA

April 10, 2025 – Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

April 11, 2025 – Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

April 14, 2025 – Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

April 16, 2025 – Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

April 17, 2025 – Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

April 20, 2025 – Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

April 22, 2025 – Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

April 23, 2025 – Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

April 26, 2025 – Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO

April 28, 2025 – Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, MO

April 29, 2025 – Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, MO

May 07, 2025 – AT&T Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX

May 08, 2025 – AT&T Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX

May 11, 2025 – The Ryman, Nashville, TN

May 13, 2025 – The Ryman, Nashville, TN

May 14, 2025 – The Ryman, Nashville, TN

May 17, 2025 – Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee, WI

May 18, 2025 – Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee, WI

May 21, 2025 – Symphony Center Orchestra Hall, Chicago, IL

May 24, 2025 – Symphony Center Orchestra Hall, Chicago, IL

May 27, 2025 – Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

May 29, 2025 – Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

May 30, 2025 – Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

June 06, 2025 – Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA

June 07, 2025 – Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA

June 10, 2025 – Boch Center – Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

June 12, 2025 – Boch Center – Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

June 13, 2025 – Boch Center – Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

June 16, 2025 – Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

June 18, 2025 – Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

June 20, 2025 – Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

June 21, 2025 – Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

June 23, 2025 – Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

June 26, 2025 – Academy of Music, Philadelphia, PA

June 28, 2025 – Academy of Music, Philadelphia, PA

June 29, 2025 – Academy of Music, Philadelphia, PA

July 07, 2025 – Terrace Theater – Long Beach PAC, Long Beach, CA

July 09, 2025 – Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 11, 2025 – Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 12, 2025 – Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 14, 2025 – Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 16, 2025 – Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 19, 2025 – Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA

July 21, 2025 – Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA

July 22, 2025 – Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA

July 25, 2025 – The Orpheum, Vancouver, BC

July 26, 2025 – The Orpheum, Vancouver, BC

July 28, 2025 – The Orpheum, Vancouver, BC

July 31, 2025 – Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

August 02, 2025 – Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

August 03, 2025 – Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA