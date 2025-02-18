Phish Announce Summer Tour, No Labor Day At Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

(CelebrityAccess) — Phish announced their plans for a summer tour but will not be returning to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for their traditional Labor Day Weekend run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Colorado.

The tour officially kicks off with a trio of shows at SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire fom June 20-22 and is scheduled to wrap with three performances at Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York on July 25-27.

In Addition, Phish will take a break from their long-running tradition of performing at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, and will instead perform at a three day residency at Folsom Field in Boulder from July 3-5 for 2025.

As well, Phish is also lined up for a run of West Coast shows starting at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on April 18th and wrapping with three performances at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles from April 25-27.

In conjunction with their return to the Hollywood Bowl, Phish will donate $300,000 to support relief and rebuilding efforts for communities affected by the recent Southern California wildfires through the band’s non-profit The WaterWheel Foundation.

PHISH TOUR 2025

APRIL

18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

22 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

JUNE

20 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

21 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

22 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

JULY

3 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

4 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

5 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

9 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

11 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

12 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

13 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

15 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

22 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

23 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

25 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

26 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC