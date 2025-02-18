Phish Announce Summer Tour, No Labor Day At Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

(CelebrityAccess) — Phish announced their plans for a summer tour but will not be returning to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for their traditional Labor Day Weekend run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Colorado.
The tour officially kicks off with a trio of shows at SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire fom June 20-22 and is scheduled to wrap with three performances at Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York on July 25-27.
In Addition, Phish will take a break from their long-running tradition of performing at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, and will instead perform at a three day residency at Folsom Field in Boulder from July 3-5 for 2025.
As well, Phish is also lined up for a run of West Coast shows starting at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on April 18th and wrapping with three performances at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles from April 25-27.
In conjunction with their return to the Hollywood Bowl, Phish will donate $300,000 to support relief and rebuilding efforts for communities affected by the recent Southern California wildfires through the band’s non-profit The WaterWheel Foundation.
PHISH TOUR 2025
APRIL
18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
22 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
JUNE
20 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
21 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
22 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
JULY
3 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field
4 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field
5 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field
9 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
11 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
12 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
13 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
15 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
20 – Chicago, IL – United Center
22 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
23 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
25 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
26 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC