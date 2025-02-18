Prescription Songs Announces Signing Of Multi-Platinum Songwriter Trent Dabbs

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent publishing company Prescription Songs is thrilled to welcome Trent Dabbs to the roster of talented artists. The Nashville-based multi-platinum songwriter was signed to the company by Prescription Songs A&R Chris Martignago.

Dabbs’ songwriting credits include co-writing “High Horse” with Kacey Musgraves, a fan favorite off of her GRAMMY award-winning album Golden Hour, co-writing Top 40 radio charting “Girls Chase Boys” with Ingrid Michaelson, as well as Stephen Sanchez singles “Evangeline” and “Emotional Vacation” off his debut album with Mercury Records. Trent has had multiple releases with artists such as COIN, Valley, Noah Cyrus, Anderson East, NEEDTOBREATHE, JOSEPH and Matt Kearny. 2024 welcomed the release of songs with Maggie Antone, Max McNown, Valley, Allen Stone, Ty Myers, Michigander, Wild Rivers, Marc Scibilia, Ingrid Andress, Astrid S, Mokita, Old Sea Brigade and more.

“I’m a firm believer in the phrase ‘timing is everything,’ and I guess in this case, it took 20 years of independent writing in Nashville for me to find the right team, during the right time, for me in my career,” Dabbs shares. “I’ve needed a team that fits like family and challenges each other to get better songs by the day. I’m excited to see where this collaborative road will take us.”

Prescription Songs A&R Chris Martignago adds, “I moved to Nashville almost 10 years ago. Anyone who has been here for any amount of time will tell you that you learn a lot about songs and the people that have respect for the craft. One of those people that I met early on is Trent Dabbs who I immediately was a massive fan of. It’s rare to meet someone with such a deep relationship to songwriting for so many years that is somehow more excited about music than they were when they first started out. I am so excited that we are officially in business together.”