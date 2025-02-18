Teddy Swims Signs Neighbouring Rights Deal With Peermusic

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Peermusic, the world’s largest global independent music publishing and neighbouring rights company with 39 offices in 32 countries and 200+ employees worldwide, has signed Teddy Swims to collect worldwide (ex-U.S.) for his neighbouring rights, as announced by Mary Megan Peer, CEO, Peermusic.

From debut album to global phenomenon, singer-songwriter Jaten Dimsdale, professionally known as Teddy Swims, hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, while also reaching the top ten in twenty-three countries including on the UK Singles Chart with his multi-Platinum, chart-conquering hit “Lose Control” from his debut album I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1). The song has amassed over 2.3 billion global streams, reached #1 on five radio formats (Top 40, Hot AC, AC, R&B, and Rhythm), and was inducted into Spotify’s “Billions Club.” With a résumé studded with major names spanning across genres, Swims has collaborated with Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, X Ambassadors, ILLENIUM, Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren, and Matoma. With a critically acclaimed debut album, a chart-topping single, a deluxe edition album, continued collaborations, Swims shows no signs of slowing down as he gears up for 2025 with the release of I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2) on January 24th and his biggest global tour to date—including performances at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil—on the horizon. Teddy Swims is nominated for Best New Artist at the 2025 GRAMMY® Awards.

Mary Megan Peer commented: “Teddy Swims one of the biggest breakthrough success stories of the past year. To have him choose Peermusic for his neighbouring rights agent is an honor. I know I speak for our entire team when I say that we are fully dedicated to his continued success and committed to ensuring that Teddy’s global impact is reflected in his neighbouring rights earnings. As Teddy gears up for a record-breaking 2025, and his music is being listened to all over the world, we will be working hard to maximize this important revenue stream on his behalf and ensure he gets paid his due income across territories.”

Erik Veerman, Managing Director, Peermusic Neighbouring Rights and Neville Quinlan, Managing Director, Publishing & Neighbouring Rights, Canada added: “When it comes to neighbouring rights, there are complex rules about who gets paid this income in which territories and then exceptions to these rules, so having a team of experts to help artists navigate this and ensure artists get paid their due income is more important than ever. At Peermusic, we operate from 39 offices in 32 countries around the world with over 200+ employees worldwide, giving our neighbouring rights clients a physical presence in those territories and the local knowledge of what qualifies for neighbouring rights in a global market. We are thrilled to partner with Teddy and to be a part of this exciting next chapter of his career.”

Luke Conway, Teddy Swims’ manager, said: “We are looking forward to working with Peermusic. Their dedication and innovative approach to ensuring neighboring rights earnings are acquired is one that truly drew us to them. Their team has already been a pleasure to work with and we can’t wait to see this partnership continue to grow!”

The deal adds Teddy Swims to the Peermusic Neighbouring Rights client roster which encompasses over 300+ recording rights owners and 3000+ performers, including many internationally recognized artists such as Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Martin Garrix, Metallica, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R. and Stromae, and over 300 record labels including Armada Music, Codiscos, Spinnin’ Records, Empire, Ninja Tune, and Big Machine. Peermusic Neighbouring Rights also provides services to several CMOs for the collection and administration of international remuneration for their recording rights owner members, including IFPI Sweden and SWISSPERFORM. Recent signings by Peermusic Neighbouring Rights also include members of Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan and Juno prize winner, TALK.

Entrusted by chart-topping performers and recording rights-holders, Peermusic Neighbouring Rights collects neighbouring rights royalties around the world. The deal with Swims allows Peermusic Neighbouring Rights to collect royalties whenever his music is played on radio, TV, or in public spaces. By signing with Peermusic neighbouring rights, Teddy Swims gains access to their full range of global administration and royalty maximization services, including efficient and diligent registrations, best-in-class metadata, accurate collections, royalty transparency with access to an online client portal, and its relationships with over 85+ international collective management organizations (CMOs).