A$AP Rocky Acquitted In Felony Assault Trial

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Rapper A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, has been found not guilty on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The charges stemmed from a November 2021 incident in Hollywood, where it was alleged that Rocky fired a gun at his former friend, A$AP Relli. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before reaching the verdict.

Upon hearing the not-guilty verdict, Rocky embraced his partner, Rihanna, who had been a steadfast supporter throughout the trial. Rihanna expressed her gratitude on social media, saying the positive outcome was due to divine mercy.

The trial, which began on January 24 and ended on February 14, centered on allegations that Rocky fired a handgun at A$AP Relli during a dispute. The defense argued that the gun was a prop and that Rocky acted in self-defense. The jury’s decision allows Rocky to continue his career, which includes music, fashion, and film projects.

This acquittal marks a significant moment for A$AP Rocky, who can now focus on his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, slated for release in early 2025. The album features collaborations with artists such as J. Cole and Jessica Pratt and production from industry heavyweights like Pharrell Williams and Metro Boomin.

For more details on the trial and verdict, you can watch the live coverage below: