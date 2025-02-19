Alabama’s June Jam Postponed For 2025

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess)—The Organizers of country group ALABAMA‘s June Jam concert announced that the event will be halted in 2025.

The decision to take a year off at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne, Alabama, was based on several components: The economy in the region at this time, the availability of guest talent and the moving of a large festival, “Rock the South,” to Cullman, Alabama, 80 miles away from its traditional dates in July to now June.

Additionally, the band has confirmed that the Fan Appreciation Weekend (June 26-28, 2025) will continue and will feature a number of events this year: the Teddy Gentry “Singing with the Stars” contest, the award-winning Songwriters Concert, “Fandemonium on the Farm” at Randy Owen‘s property, and various events held at the ALABAMA world headquarters in Fort Payne. More details and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tony Conway, manager of ALABAMA, Mike Smardak, co-CEO of Outback Presents, and Greg Fowler, manager of the June Jam Foundation, today released the following joint statement: “We look forward to bringing the Jam back in 2026. ALABAMA is so thankful and appreciative of the assistance and help from the city of Fort Payne, the state of Alabama, VFW Fairgrounds, all of the hundreds of volunteers, first responders, local police and businesses that sponsor the event. Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and the Jeff Cook Estate are thankful for the support of the Jam concerts in the past and look forward to the annual Fan Appreciation Weekend of events this year. Our world-class event remains a key component of the June Jam concert to fund the June Jam Foundation as we continue to raise the bar and present iconic, unforgettable performances and moments. We have the best team and volunteers in the business and are thankful for their hard work and dedication to make the revised June Jams successful.”