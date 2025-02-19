Alanis Morisette, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, And Hozier Among The Headliners For Canada’s Sommo Festival 2025

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE (CelebrityAccess) – Whitecap Entertainment has announced the full main stage lineup for Sommo Festival 2025, Canada’s largest food and music festival. The event, now in its third year, will take place in September, with tickets available at sommofest.com.

Saturday’s headliner, Alanis Morissette, a seven-time Grammy winner, will be joined by St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Michael Marcagi, Alice Merton, Ducks Ltd, and East Coast duo Campbell & Johnston.

On Sunday, Hozier will close out the festival, with support from Alex Warren, PVRIS, Hollow Coves, Chiara Savasta, and Brooks & Bowskill.

“We are beyond excited to present the full main stage lineup for this year’s Sommo Festival,” said Whitecap Entertainment CEO Ben Murphy. “Featuring globally recognized talent alongside rising stars, this year’s lineup showcases the best talent across genres, including some of my personal favourites. We’re certain this will be a year to remember – and we can’t wait to celebrate with the fans in September!”

Additional artist and culinary announcements will be made in the coming months. Fans can purchase tickets and follow festival updates at sommofest.com.