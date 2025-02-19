BLACKPINK Announces New International Tour

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — K-Pop superstars BLACKPINK announced a return to the road with a limited run of international shows in the U.S., Europe and the UK this summer.

Produced by Live Nation, the BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour kicks off with two hometown shows at Seoul’s Goyang Stadium before heading to North America for a series of shows that start on July 12th at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Additional North American shows include performances in Chicago, Toronto, and New York, where the group is scheduled to perform at Citi Field on July 26th.

European dates start on August 2nd at Stade de France in Paris, followed by shows in Milan and Barcelona before the tour closes out at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 15th.

The tour will be BLACKPINK’s first headlining run since Born Pink World Tour (2022–2023), which became the highest-grossing tour by a girl group and saw BLACKPINK perform in front of more than 1.8 million fans around the world.

BLACKPINK 2025 WORLD TOUR DATES:

Sat Jul 5 – Seoul, South Korea – Goyang Stadium

Sun Jul 6 – Seoul, South Korea – Goyang Stadium

Sat Jul 12 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Fri Jul 18 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

Tue Jul 22 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

Sat Jul 26 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Sat Aug 02 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Wed Aug 06 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

Sat Aug 09 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic

Fri Aug 15 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium