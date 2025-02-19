Corey Sanders Signs With Page 1 Management

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Page 1 Management announced the signing of songwriter Corey Sanders to its roster of artists, writers and producers.

Sanders, who is based in London, is the creative mind behind hits such as “You Are The Reason” which became a billion dollar streamer for Calum Scott. He’s also worked with artists such as Monsters & Strangers, Sasha Sloan, Ian Fitchuk, Katy Perry, Bring Me The Horizon, Kodaline and MGK.

Sanders has forthcoming singles with Calum Scott, Khalid, Sam Tompkins, French Montana, Blair Davie and Nia Smith.

“I’m truly excited to start this next chapter with the amazing team at Page 1! I can’t wait to keep writing and creating with their incredible support,” Sanders said.

“We are absolutely delighted to have signed Corey, who is one of the most talented songwriters around. We look forward to further building his career, alongside him and his great publishing team at Manifest, on what has already been a hugely successful and exciting journey,” added Rob Turnham, MD & Head of A&R.