Facebook Is Deleting All Livestreams

(Hypebot) — Facebook is deleting all live streams and live video recordings that are 30 days old or older starting on February 19th.

Key takeaways

Beginning on February 19th , new live broadcasts can be replayed, downloaded or shared from Facebook Pages or profiles for 30 days , after which they will be automatically removed from Facebook.

Live videos currently older than 30 days will be removed from Facebook. Before your archival live videos are deleted, you will be notified by email and in the app, and from then have 90 days to download or transfer your content.

There is an option to defer deletion for an additional six months.

Facebook says it is launching new tools to make downloading live videos easier. [Details below.]

In addition to downloading the videos to save and perhaps even reshare on Facebook, another option os to share them to your profile as Reels if they fit the format’s 90-second limit.

“These changes will align our storage policies with industry standards,’ says Meta, “and help ensure we are providing the most up-to-date live video experiences for everyone on Facebook.”

Facebook has added several download tools to enable you to keep your videos indefinitely.

Single Download

Download an individual live video from your profile, Page or Meta Business Suite. On a profile or on a Page on your device, find the Videos tab. On a Page, if you’re on the web, find the Live tab. You may need to click More to see the Live tab. Choose the video you want to download. Open the full screen view, then click […] and choose “Download video.” You can also download one or more live videos from your Page or profile’s Activity Log. To download your live videos, select “Your live videos,” then choose a date range to see videos available to download.

Bulk Download

On your computer or device, tap the notification to enter into the download flow. Tap “Download live videos.” Decide the location (computer or device) to download to and the date range for the live videos. Tap “Create File.”

Transfer Live Videos

On your computer or device, tap the notification to enter into the download flow. Tap “Transfer live videos.” Tap “Where” to select the transfer destination. Choose your linked cloud storage provider (ex: Dropbox or Google Drive). Tap “Save.”

Learn more about how to download live videos in the Facebook Help Center.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of the Skyline Artists Agency