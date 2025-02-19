Killphonic Rights Announces The Launch Of An In-House Record Label

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The LA-based rights management company Killphonic Rights announced the launch of a dedicated label division.

The new label division will be led by CEO Caleb Shreve and Co-Head of A&R Syd Butler, with the entire Killphonic’s creative team contributing to developing the roster and exploiting the catalog.

The new label will debut with the release of a the greatest hits compilation, ‘Heart Of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young’ which is slated for release on April 25.

“I first met the team behind Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young at the Village Recording studio,” says Shreve. “Coming from my background in production, we immediately connected on the processes they described to me in regards to how they made the records. They talked about tracking live with musicians in this classic recording studio and how the experience influenced the recordings. The process is something that I have always expressed as extremely important to younger musicians for so many reasons. When we started talking about all the people that were involved, we found that we already had so many mutual friends and colleagues. It all felt serendipitous and natural that we were meeting in the place we did and talking about things that meant so much to all of us. I left feeling a renewed excitement to see this community of younger, very successful artists unite around these classic songs and create these albums for a great cause. Then, on the drive back to our offices, they called me and said they felt the same. They committed to doing the record with us while I was still in the car.”

“I’m honored that Killphonic has put their trust in me to run Killphonic Records,” added Butler. “We are an Artist First Label. The team here are actual musicians, producers, and music executives who understand what it takes to support a band from their beginnings to their successes. We have all experienced what it’s like to be on tour and release records from every ASPECT of the industry. We have built a company that cares about artist development at a time in the industry when it’s being abandoned. We believe artists need a community and a label that has their back as they navigate their future in this business. It’s easier than ever to release your own music but to understand the business and get much-needed support is crucial to an artist’s success. MOST IMPORTANTLY, WE BELIEVE THAT ARTISTS SHOULD RECEIVE A FAIR SHARE OF THE PROFITS FROM THEIR CREATIVE EFFORTS.”