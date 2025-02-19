Loud And Live Announce Joaquina And The ‘Al Romper La Burbuja’ 2025 Tour

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Loud And Live, the South Florida-based company leading global entertainment, marketing, and live events, has announced Venezuelan singer-songwriter JOAQUINA’s first-ever North American tour, ‘Al Romper la Burbuja tour 2025.’ The tour will make stops in key U.S. markets, bringing her music to fans across the nation.

Visibly excited about her first-ever tour, JOAQUINA shares: “I’m so happy to announce my first tour! I’m full of gratitude, and I want to thank all my fans for supporting me and believing in my music. My team and I have put our hearts into this tour, and we can’t wait to see how it all comes together.”

‘al romper la burbuja tour 2025’ has already made history with its first sold-out concert in Madrid and will continue with additional dates in Spain and Mexico before it begins its North American leg, presented by Loud And Live, visiting Orlando, New York, Houston, and Miami. All U.S. dates are listed below:

April 25 – Celine Orlando, Orlando, FL

April 27 – Rachet NYC, New York City, NY

May 1 – Stafford Civic Center, Houston, TX

May 3 – The Fillmore Miami Beach, Miami, FL

JOAQUINA’s debut tour follows the release of her debut album, Al Romper la Burbuja.

Tickets for shows in the United States will be available for purchase HERE.