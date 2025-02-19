Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce Fundraising Initiative For Los Angeles Fire Recovery Ahead Of Kia Forum Show

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have launched an initiative to support wildfire recovery efforts in Los Angeles ahead of their inaugural performance at the Kia Forum on Friday, February 21.

The show, which is part of the band’s current arena tour, will feature support acts Waxahatchee and Iron And Wine. All proceeds from fundraising efforts at the show will benefit the MusiCares Fire Relief Fund.

Three lucky winners will each receive two VIP seats, passes to the Forum Club, and backstage access with a friend to meet Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Waxahatchee, and Iron And Wine. Each winner will also receive a signed Gibson guitar from the bands. Enter for a chance to win and donate to the MusiCares Fire Relief Fund here; no purchase necessary.

In addition, in partnership with Greater Good Music and Dream Center LA, the band has acquired a mobile food pantry to aid those displaced by the Los Angeles fires. Truckloads of food, water, and pet supplies will be distributed throughout the city, allowing residents in hotels and shelters to easily access essential meals.

Greater Good Music collaborates with musicians to deploy mobile food pantries in disaster zones. Recent efforts include partnerships with Ringo Starr and Def Leppard for those impacted by the Los Angeles fires, and with Green Day, who provided emergency food relief during the Maui fires. Currently, Greater Good is supporting 1,200 people weekly in Los Angeles.

The upcoming leg of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ arena tour includes performances at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, multiple shows in Canada, including at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and a landmark performance at Madison Square Garden. The first leg of the tour featured electrifying shows at Red Rocks, Chicago’s United Center, and St. Paul’s Excel Center, with Pioneer Press praising Rateliff’s dynamic performances and soulful voice.

This tour marks another successful year for the band, highlighted by two #1 hits, “Heartless” and “Call Me (Whatever You Like),” from their acclaimed fourth studio album, “South of Here,” both topping the Adult Alternative Chart.

Additionally, Nathaniel Rateliff has been appointed as Newport Folk Steward, the first artist in this role since Pete Seeger. Serving a three-year term, Rateliff will support artist advocacy, fellowship, and mentorship both at the festival and beyond, guiding the next recipient during the transition year.