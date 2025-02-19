Role Model Drops ‘Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye) Deluxe Album With New Lead Single

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – On his acclaimed 2024 sophomore album, Kansas Anymore, Role Model laid his heart bare, and fans embraced him as he grieved his previous relationship on the set of folk-tinged, lyric-driven songs. Combined global streams of the album quickly surpassed 139 million, and 90 thousand tickets to the No Place Like Tour were snapped up around the globe. Now Role Model is back, charting his emotional journey with four new songs included in the album’s digital deluxe edition. Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye) was released via Interscope Records. Listen HERE. See below for track listing.

Noah Conrad (Niall Horan, Ashe) – one of Role Model’s collaborators on the album’s 13 original songs – produced each of the four new songs, with Mason Stoops co-producing the final track, “The Longest Goodbye.”

On the infectious “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out,” Role Model ventures tentatively into a new romance, pleading, “Sally/That feeling’s coming around/Please don’t go falling in love/Then disappear when the wine runs out.”

“Sally” began trending on TikTok and now has 35,000 creates and 150 million views on the platform. Role Model introduced “Sally” earlier this month on the Australian/New Zealand leg of his tour.

Lyric videos have debuted for each of the four new songs. View HERE. “Old Recliners” is a slice of bittersweet nostalgia, celebrating simple but meaningful rituals. Role Model finds it hard to resist his guardian instincts on “Some Protector” and, as he brings things to a conclusion with the old-timey “The Longest Goodbye,” he confides, “And I don’t think I love you anymore/But I don’t think I’ll ever be so sure.”

On February 24, Role Model will kick off the North American leg of the No Place Like Tour world tour in Phoenix at The Van Buren. As the dates quickly sold out, additional shows were added. The run includes shows at New York’s Brooklyn Paramount (March 15) and The Wiltern in Los Angeles (April 1 & 2). Debbii Dawson is supporting on all dates except Denver.

Following the tour, Role Model will play numerous festivals, including The Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Hinterland. After releasing Kansas Anymore in the summer of 2024 and supporting Gracie Abrams on her sold-out fall tour, Role Model found many new fans and has seen explosive growth on social media, gaining over 340 million new followers. He’ll join Abrams on the summer 2025 North American leg of The Secret of Us tour.

Track Listing – Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye)

(new songs in bold)

1. Writing’s On The Wall

2. Look At That Woman

3. Scumbag

4. Oh, Gemini

5. Frances

6. Superglue

7. The Dinner

8. Deeply Still In Love

9. Slut Era Interlude

10. So Far Gone (feat. Lizzy McAlpine)

11. Slipfast

12. Compromise

13. Something, Somehow, Someday

14. Old Recliners

15. Sally, When The Wine Runs Out

16. Some Protector

17. The Longest Goodbye

Role Model The No Place Like Tour World Tour

North American Leg

February 2025

24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren + SOLD OUT

27 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues + SOLD OUT

28 – Houston, TX – House of Blues + SOLD OUT

March 2025

2 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater + SOLD OUT

4 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues + SOLD OUT

5 – Tampa, FL – The RITZ Ybor + SOLD OUT

7 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle+ SOLD OUT

8 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works + SOLD OUT

9 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore + SOLD OUT

11 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club + (not a Live Nation show) SOLD OUT

12 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club + (not a Live Nation show) SOLD OUT

14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore + SOLD OUT

15 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount + SOLD OUT

16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues + SOLD OUT

18 – Montréal, QC – MTELUS + SOLD OUT

19 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY + SOLD OUT

20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore + SOLD OUT

22 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone + SOLD OUT

23 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre + SOLD OUT

25 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee + SOLD OUT

26 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore + SOLD OUT

28 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore SOLD OUT

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center + SOLD OUT

April 2025

1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern + SOLD OUT

2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern + SOLD OUT

3 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater + (not a Live Nation show) SOLD OUT

5 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom + SOLD OUT

6 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo + (not a Live Nation show) + SOLD OUT

7 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom + SOLD OUT

8 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom + SOLD OUT

10 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo + (not a Live Nation show) + SOLD OUT

+ Debbii Dawson supporting