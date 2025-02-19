Sarah Pederson Promoted To Director Of Finance At Sound Talent Group

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — Sound Talent Group, the independent music agency founded by Tim Borror, Dave Shapiro, and Matt Andersen announced that Sarah Pederson has been promoted to the role of Director of Finance and has joined the company’s senior management team.

Pederson first joined STG in 2020 as a controller and has since overseen all aspects of the agency’s accounting and financial operations. She began her career in the industry as the Founder and President of Family Tree Presents in Anchorage, bringing touring acts to the region and running promotions for bands such as 36 Crazyfists.

Sarah Pederson, who is currently based in San Diego, holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Alaska, Anchorage.

“Five years ago, I moved to California from Alaska to work at Sound Talent Group for my dream job and it has more than lived up to my own hype. Sound Talent Group is a wonderful company to work for because our employees and clients are second to none. I am proud to be a part of the management team that will guide STG into the future and set us up for continued growth and success,” stated Sarah Pederson.

“Sarah and I met very early on in both our careers, and we always stayed in touch, especially when I started spending more time in Alaska. To my surprise, when I asked Sarah if she’d want to move to Southern California, she instantly jumped at the opportunity. We haven’t looked back since. She has been an integral part of our growth over the last 5 years and we look forward to many more years to come!” added Dave Shapiro, Partner, Sound Talent Group.