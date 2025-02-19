The Country Radio Hall of Fame Reveals The Class Of 2025

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2025 was announced today during CRS Honors at CRS 2025.

This year’s inductees include three on-air personalities who have made a lasting impact on country radio: WTGE/Baton Rouge’s Big D & Bubba, Texas radio icon Mary McCoy, and Syndicated Media’s Rowdy Yates.

In the Radio category, the honorees are Ginny “Rogers” Brophey of WOKQ (New Hampshire), Clay Hunnicutt, a Big Machine Records executive and radio veteran, and Gregg Swedberg, a longtime programming executive at KEEY-Minneapolis.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to the industry. To qualify, candidates must have at least 20 years of experience in radio, including 15 years in the Country format.

Inductees are recognized in two categories: On-Air Personality, celebrating achievements in broadcasting, and Radio, honoring professionals in programming, management, and sales.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction and Dinner will take place on Monday, July 21, 2025, at the Virgin Hotel Nashville.