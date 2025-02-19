Tim Hinshaw’s Free Lunch Agency Pacts With Warner Records To Launch A New Label

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Records has partnered with hip-hop and R&B executive Tim Hinshaw to expand his creative and touring company, Free Lunch Agency, with the launch of Free Lunch Records.

Through this collaboration, artists on the Warner Records roster will gain access to Free Lunch’s creative, touring, and sync services while benefiting from a dedicated platform for artist development.

As part of the joint venture, A&R executive Ericka Coulter has been named General Manager of Free Lunch Records, a role she will hold alongside her current position as SVP of A&R at Warner Records.

At launch, the new label has signed R&B and soul artists Syd and Alex Isley.

“Tom [Corson] and I are thrilled to welcome Tim and his Free Lunch team to the label. His expertise extends far beyond discovering and nurturing talent—he ensures his artists make a meaningful impact. Early in our conversations, it became clear that bringing Tim and Free Lunch into the Warner family would be a perfect synergy. Tim is deeply immersed in the culture of hip-hop and R&B, spanning music, sports, fashion, and live entertainment. Together, we’ll work toward our shared goal of uplifting the best and brightest in the genre,” stated Aaron Bay-Schuck, Co-Chairman & CEO of Warner Records.

“By uniting Free Lunch Agency with Warner Records, we can combine our expertise in creativity, music, and brand building to elevate our first-class roster,” added Tim Hinshaw. “What Aaron, Tom, and the team have built is truly impressive, and together, we’ll expand the scope of artist narratives to connect even more deeply with fans worldwide.”