Chris Bray Named President of Europe For Legends/ASM Global

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Industry veteran Chris Bray has been promoted to the role President of Europe for the combined operations of Legends and ASM Global.

In his expanded role, Mr. Bray will oversee business operations throughout, including all areas of venue operation and revenue generation for the two companies European portfolios.

Bray, who previously served as President of Europe for ASM Global, will be based out of the company’s headquarters in Manchester, UK.

With a career that spans 30 years and includes significant high-level experience in retail, leisure, and hospitality, Mr. Bray joined ASM Global in 2022. Before joining ASM Global, Mr. Bray spent 15 years at Sodexo, where he held various executive board positions nationally and internationally and did a six-year stint as CEO of their Sports and Leisure division for the company.

“The combination of Legends and ASM Global means we can take fan and guest experiences to the next level while creating even greater value for our partners worldwide. With a strong presence across the UK and Europe—spanning iconic venues, premier events, and world-class hospitality—we’re in an incredible position to set new standards in sports and entertainment. The growth opportunities in this region are exciting, and with Chris’s deep expertise and leadership, we’re confident in the road ahead,” said Dan Levy, CEO of Legends.

Bray added, “This is an incredible opportunity as we accelerate our growth ambitions globally. Over the past few years, we’ve witnessed significant expansion in Legends and ASM Global in Europe. This reflects the exceptional capabilities of our European teams and the trust our clients have in our ability to deliver world-class experiences for their guests and fans. I’m truly looking forward to collaborating with the teams to build on the outstanding work we’ve accomplished.”