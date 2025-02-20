Infamous Stringdusters, Donna The Buffalo And Sam Bush Announced As Headliners For The 7th Annual Suwannee Spring Reunion

LIVE OAKS, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Suwannee Music Park has revealed the daily lineup for the 7th Annual Suwannee Spring Reunion at The Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP) in Live Oak, Florida.

Set for March 20-23, the family-friendly music festival features a bill that includes The Infamous Stringdusters, Sam Bush, Donna The Buffalo, Kitchen Dwellers, Peter Rowan Walls of Time Band with Don Grant Reggaebilly, Jim Lauderdale, Steve Poltz, Scythian, The Po’ Ramblin Boys, Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves, and the Fireside Collective, among numerous others.

For 2025, Suwannee Spring Reunion will debut the debut the Music Farmers Stage at The Back Porch. Billed as a “VIP section for everyone” the stage will be e start of the music until the end of each night’s performances, providing a place to sit and eat food from nearby vendors with support from a full bar, along with WildCrafters who will be vending nearby with a non-alcoholic bar serving kava, teas, and booze-free craft mocktails.

Special performances will take place at The Back Porch during the evening changeovers at Big Cosmo’s Amphitheater. Featured performers include Grateful Dawg Tribute with Billy Gilmore & Mickey Abraham, Ralph Roddenbery, Jeff Mosier, Roy Book Binder & Todd Albright, Verlon Thompson, and Nikki Talley & Jason Sharp.

Festival Director Beth Judy says, ”Our first festival was Suwannee SpringFest in March of 1997 at the Spirit of Suwannee, so it is fitting that Randy’s tribute ends up being in the Spring (after having to cancel the 2024 Suwannee Roots Revival due to the hurricane). Plus, Sam Bush will be there, and Randy loves Sam! I’m quite sure that if you look close enough, you’ll almost see Randy sitting at the Amphitheater Stage tapping his foot with Vassar and Col. Bruce sitting beside him!!”

Tickets for the festival are on sale now at https://www.suwanneespringreunion.com/Tickets.