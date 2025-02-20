Jimmy Webb Signs An Admin Deal With Primary Wave

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Primary Wave Music, announced it has signed a marketing and administration agreement with the legendary singer, songwriter, and performer Jimmy Webb.

The deal will also see Primary Wave represent a portion of the Grammy winning country and soft rock legend’s music publishing catalog, including hits such as “Wichita Lineman,” “MacArthur Park,” “The Worst That Could Happen,” “Galveston,” “By the Time I Get To Phoenix,” and Up, Up and Away,” among others.

“I am looking forward to partnering with Primary Wave,” said Webb. “They have a youthful enthusiasm and creative approach to publishing that will expose my music to new audiences.”

Primary Wave’s Chief Marketing Officer, Adam Lowenberg added, “In a constantly evolving musical landscape it’s refreshing to know you can always rely on the timelessness of Jimmy Webb. From Sinatra to Tim Burton to Kendrick Lamar, Webb continues to inspire generations of creatives. The team here at Primary Wave are honored and thrilled to welcome yet another legend to the family.”