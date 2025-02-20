Live Nation Reports Record Revenue In 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation reported another year of growth in 2024, with increases in both revenue and adjusted operating income (AOI) despite a slowdown in the fourth quarter.

For the full year, total revenue rose 2% to $23.16 billion, while AOI increased 14% to $2.15 billion (17% at constant currency), reflecting strong performance across key segments.

Concerts and sponsorships remained major revenue drivers, while the company’s ticketing business showed stability. Concert revenue grew 2% to $19.02 billion, and Sponsorship & Advertising saw the strongest growth, increasing 9% to $1.19 billion.

Ticketing revenue was up 1% to $2.99 billion, remaining flat at constant currency, indicating steady performance without significant margin expansion. Meanwhile, Consolidated Operating Income declined 24% to $824.5 million, reflecting rising costs.

“2024 was live music’s biggest year yet, as artists toured the world and fans turned out in record numbers. 2025 is shaping up to be even bigger thanks to a deep global concert pipeline, with more stadium shows on the books than ever before. To help artists perform to fans everywhere, we remain focused on building new music-centric venues, which make more live music memories possible and help drive our double-digit operating income and AOI growth in 2025, and compound at this level for years to come. At the same time, we’re investing back into the industry for those who create the music, as our investments in artists have more than doubled in the last five years, and we will continue to find new ways to support them while enhancing the fan experience,” stated Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment

Q4 Results Show Mixed Performance

Despite the strong full-year results, Live Nation’s Q4 revenue declined 2% to $5.68 billion. The concert segment, which represents the largest portion of revenue, saw a 6% decline to $4.58 billion, but at constant currency, the drop was only 3%.

Ticketing revenue increased 14% to $841.1 million (16% at constant currency), while Sponsorship & Advertising revenue rose 10% to $281.2 million (16% at constant currency), highlighting continued brand investment in live events.

Consolidated Operating Loss widened from $81.5 million in Q4 2023 to $239.4 million in Q4 2024, reflecting higher costs. However, AOI during the same period grew 35% to $157.3 million, and at constant currency, the increase was 60%, demonstrating improved profitability in ticketing and sponsorships.